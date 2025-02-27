Yangshan Port Conducts Dual LNG Bunkering for CMA CGM Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two CMA CGM container ships were bunkered simultaneously for the first time this year. File Image / Pixabay

On Saturday, the LNG-fuelled boxships CMA CGM Dignity and CMA CGM Concorde were simultaneously bunkered with LNG at China's Yangshan Port.

The LNG was supplied by the bunkering vessels Huaihe Energy Qihang and Haigang Future, Chinese local media Science and Technology Daily reported.

The Yangshan Port Maritime Safety Administration oversaw the operations, implementing dedicated safety zones to ensure secure bunkering.

Yangshan Port is a deep-water port and part of Shanghai Port.

LNG bunkering is a regular activity in Shanghai, with approximately 450,000 m3 of LNG sold in 2024, according to port authority data.

Two LNG bunkering vessels are currently operational in the port, and the port expects to achieve LNG bunkering volumes of 1 million m3/year by 2030.