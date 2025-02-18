ONE and Yusen Logistics Partner for Biofuel-Powered Shipments

by Ship & Bunker News Team

By opting for biofuel-powered shipments, customers can help reduce their scope 3 GHG emissions. Image Credit: ONE

Singapore-based container line Ocean Network Express (ONE) has partnered with Tokyo-based logistics firm Yusen Logistics to offer a sustainable shipping service to customers.

As part of the partnership, ONE will use biofuel blends to power its vessels, while Yusen Logistics will offer this shipping option to customers for shipments, ONE said in an email statement on Tuesday.

By opting for biofuel-powered shipments, customers can help reduce their scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, which are the indirect emissions associated with the transportation and logistics of goods in their supply chain.

Companies such as Hapag-Lloyd and AP Moller Maersk are also offering similar low-carbon shipping options through the book and claim service.

These container lines use biofuel and methanol to power some vessels, and the associated GHG emissions reduction credits are allocated to customers who choose the green services at the time of booking, even if their shipments are not directly powered by these fuels.

ONE says it is currently using UCOME-based biofuel blends, with B100 (pure biofuel) able to generate about 84% CO2e savings.

"We are very pleased to sign an agreement with ONE as the first logistics company in Asia and aim to build a more sustainable future through the provision of eco-friendly shipping solutions together," Kohei Omura, head of ocean freight forwarding group at Yusen Logistics, said.