NYK Takes Delivery of LNG-Fuelled Bulker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company held a naming ceremony for the 210,000 DWT bulker SG Ocean on January 30. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese shipping company NYK has taken delivery of the country's first Capesize dry bulk carrier to run on LNG.

The company held a naming ceremony for the 210,000 DWT bulker SG Ocean on January 30, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The vessel will be used to transport iron ore and coal from Australia to Japan under a long-term charter to JFE Steel Corporation.

"The vessel uses the latest 7X62DF-2.1 iCER dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine by WinGD, a world-class marine engine design company," the company said in the statement.

"This engine halves methane emissions when using LNG fuel.

"In addition, due to careful consideration of the equipment and arrangement of the LNG fuel tank and LNG fuel supply system, this ship will maintain the loadable quantity and cargo hold capacity of conventional bulk carriers of the same size despite the increased weight of additional equipment."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.