FueLNG Bunkers BYD Ship in Singapore in 400th LNG Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This operation marked the 400th LNG bunkering operation for FueLNG. Image Credit: FueLNG

LNG bunker supplier FueLNG has bunkered Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD's newest car carrier, BYD Shenzhen, with LNG in Singapore.

The operation was carried out by the LNG bunker vessel FueLNG Bellina at the Singapore anchorage, FueLNG said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

BYD recently took delivery of the LNG-capable BYD Shenzhen, which has a carrying capacity of up to 9,200 vehicles - claimed to be the world's largest car carrier of its kind.

The BYD Shenzhen is currently en route to Brazil on its maiden voyage, transporting 7,000 vehicles.

The operation was also the 400th LNG bunker supply operation for FueLNG.

FueLNG is a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell Eastern Petroleum.