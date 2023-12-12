Bulker Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The arrest was the 25th in Singapore so far this year. File Image / Pixabay

A dry bulk carrier was arrested in Singapore over the weekend.

The Panamax bulker Circle Harmony was arrested on the afternoon of December 9, according to a list of recent vessel detentions from the Singapore judiciary.

The arrest was the 25th in Singapore so far this year.

The ship is being held at the city-state's Eastern Anchorage, and was arrested on behalf of law firm Helmsman LLC.

The 81,200 DWT bulker was built in 2012 and is registered in Hong Kong, according to shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.

The ship arrived in Singapore from Indonesia last week.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest are unknown, but are likely to involve disputes over payments for goods and services.