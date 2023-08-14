MPA Investigates Report of Singapore Bunker Contamination

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is the world's largest bunkering hub. File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime and Port Authority is investigating a report that contaminated VLSFO recently supplied in Houston was also supplied in Singapore.

The authority has not yet found any vessels that have been damaged after receiving the fuel, a representative told Ship & Bunker on Saturday.

Last week testing firm VPS said it had identified 14 vessels that had received VLSFO contaminated by dicyclopentadiene and subsequently reported damage, of which 12 were supplied in Houston and two in Singapore.

In total, VPS has found 17 suppliers to have sold the fuel, with 32 vessels receiving 61,494 mt of deliveries. Eighteen of the receiving vessels reported no damage, debunkered the fuel before combustion or provided no feedback on its effect.

"The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has reached out to VPS to obtain information on the two vessels which they had reported to have taken contaminated fuel in Singapore, including the test results of the fuel supplied to these vessels," the MPA representative said.

"MPA is investigating the matter.

"To date, MPA has not received reports of vessels experiencing engine-related problems due to contaminated fuel supplied in Singapore, such as the presence of dicyclopentadiene, in 2023."