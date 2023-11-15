Integr8 Fuels Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Otsubo previously worked in the asphalt department of Itochu Enex Co Ltd. Image Credit: Yuma Otsubo / LinkedIn

Marine fuel procurement and trading firm Integr8 Fuels has hired a new senior bunker trader in Japan.

Yuma Otsubo has joined Integr8 as a senior bunker trader in Tokyo as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Otsubo previously worked in the asphalt department of Itochu Enex Co Ltd in Japan from April to November of this year, and had earlier served in bunkering and shipping roles for the same company.

Integr8 has a staff of more than 50 traders around the world, with offices in Oslo, London, Hamburg, Dubai, Athens, Singapore, Shanghai, Mumbai, Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro, Orlando, Houston and New York.