Hin Leong Founder Denies Using Forged Documents

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hin Leong is the owner of one of Singapore's largest marine fuel suppliers, Ocean Bunkering. File Image / Pixabay

Hin Leong founder OK Lim has denied allegations from HSBC that he used forged documents to obtain financing, according to news agency Bloomberg.

The company founder claims the documents were mistakenly issued, and that he was not aware of the process, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing court filings.

HSBC is suing Lim and his family over $85.3 million in financing the lender claims was obtained with forged papers.

The defence's filing claims that Lim did not have day-to-day oversight over the operational and commercial activities of Hin Leong, and that his children were only told on April 12 about the mistaken requests for financing from HSBC, Bloomberg said.