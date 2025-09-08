Japanese Ammonia-Fuelled Gas Carrier Gets Class Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is designed to carry ammonia or LPG as cargo. Image Credit: ClassNK

Classification society ClassNK has issued approval in principle for the design of an ammonia-fuelled gas carrier developed by Japanese firms Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Mitsui E&S.

The certification confirms the design’s feasibility from a regulatory and safety perspective, ClassNK said in an emailed statement on Monday.

ClassNK reviewed the vessel’s design against its Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels. including specific provisions for liquefied gas carriers and engine room safety.

A HAZID-based risk assessment was also carried out before certification was granted.

Ammonia is widely seen as a potential future marine fuel to help decarbonise shipping, but its toxicity could hinder adoption, meaning additional safety assessments are needed to protect both ships and crew.