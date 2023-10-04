Malaysian Firm's Bunker and Shipping Unit to get US Listing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Straits Energy: listing in US. File Image / Pixabay.

Malaysia-listed energy firm Straits Energy has said in intends to spin off its bunkering and shipping activities as a separate unit on the Nasdaq stock exchange in the United States.

According to a filing on the Bursa Malaysia announcing the move, the company has said that it intends to reorganise "some of its subsidiaries involved in the oil bunkering and shipping-related services segment for the purpose of forming a separate listing group".

A further detailed announcement on the proposed listed can be expected in due course, the filing said.

A circular to shareholders from the company in May lists a 51% stake in Selatan Bunker (M) Sdn Bhd and a 90% stake in Straits Marine Fuels & Energy.