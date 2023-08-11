Hin Leong's OK Lim Returns to Court

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The trial started on Thursday. File Image / Pixabay

The trial of the civil lawsuit against Hin Leong founder OK Lim and his children has started in Singapore this week.

Trading firm Hin Leong and its court-appointed liquidators are suing the Lim family in an effort to recover funds to repay creditors to the collapsed firm, news agency Bloomberg reported this week.

The firm's more than 20 creditors, including HSBC, are owed a total of about $3.5 billion.

Hin Leong collapsed in 2020 in the wake of that year's crude-price crash and allegations of forged documents being used to secure funding from banks. The firm and its subsidiary Ocean Bunkering Services, formerly one of Singapore's top marine fuel suppliers, has been wound up.