New Trader for OceanConnect Marine in Korea

Ji-Hwun “Sean” Kim. Image Credit: OCM

OceanConnect Marine today announced a new hire at its offices in Seoul, Korea.

Ji-Hwun "Sean" Kim has joined as a trader with immediate effect.

"Sean's experience will serve our customers well, particularly his experience working with Korean shipowners and trading in the Russian Far East," said Managing Director S.I. Shim.

Kim's prior experience was said to include a three-year stint with World Fuels, where he traded with customers and suppliers in Asia and the Russian Far East.

Previously he worked in shipping logistics and vessel chartering. He is a graduate of Korea Maritime University and is fluent in Korean and English.

"OCM Korea's team has a top reputation in Korea and around the world. I am honored to work with such an experienced and well-regarded team," Kim said.

Ji-Hwun "Sean" Kim's new contact information is as follows:

Email: seankim@oceanconnectmarine.com

Office: +82 2 754 8970

Mobile: +82 10 8933 3889

Skype: seankim_15