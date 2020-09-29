Singapore: Port Conducts Oil Spill Response Exercise

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Patrol vessel in action. Image Credit / MPA

The Singapore port authorities with other bodies have conducted a joint oil spill exercise in the port.

Along with other state agencies, the exercise had the support ExxonMobil Asia Pacific, Oil Spill Response and Singapore Salvage Engineers, the Maritime and Port Authority said.

The exercise responded to a notional collision between two tankers with a subsequent spill of 10,000 metric tonnes of crude oil in the port area.

State minister Chee Hong Tat said that good co-ordination is vital in responding to such incidents effectively and, ultimately, to keep "global supply chains going".

The exercise was also an opportunity "to test new technologies and capabilities, such as the new MPA patrol craft launched last month", he said.

During the exercise a drone was deployed from the patrol vessel to gather aerial footage.