Search Underway for Missing Crew After Vessel Sinks in South China Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Search efforts are ongoing for the missing crew after the Singapore-flagged bulk carrier Devon Bay sank in the South China Sea. Image Credit: Philippine Coast Guard

A search and rescue operation is underway to locate missing crew members after a bulk carrier sank in the South China Sea on January 23.

The Singapore-registered vessel Devon Bay went down while en route to Yangjiang, China, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) confirmed on Friday.

The ship was carrying 21 crew members.

15 crew members have been rescued and two have been confirmed dead, according to a social media post by the Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday.

The vessel sank near Scarborough Shoal off the Philippine coast, The Straits Times reported on Saturday.

“As the vessel’s Flag State, MPA is in contact with the ship owner and relevant search and rescue authorities, and is providing support as required,” MPA said.