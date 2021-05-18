No Delays Expected From New Singapore Contactless Rules: Fratelli Cosulich

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is the world's largest marine fuels hub. File Image / Pixabay

New contactless operation requirements set by Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) are unlikely to cause significant delays for the city-state's bunker industry, according to marine fuel supplier Fratelli Cosulich.

The MPA published new measures aimed at restricting the transmission of COVID-19 last week, requiring contactless port operations where possible with no boarding of the vessel except by persons with port approval, and segregation protocols for individuals whose boarding is unavoidable.

For bunker operations, the protocols include documents including the bunker delivery note being sent digitally where possible, supply equipment being thoroughly disinfected before and after transfer, the receiving vessel's crew remaining in crew accommodation where possible and prior warning being given of them exiting accommodation where needed. The bunker barge crew must not board the receiving vessel, or vice versa, the receiving vessel's crew are required to connect the hose at the vessel's manifold and bunker surveyors are not allowed to board the bunker barge.

"We do not expect the new procedures to slow down operations," Timothy Cosulich, CEO of bunker supplier Fratelli Cosulich, told Ship & Bunker by email on Tuesday.

"The only aspect that could cause some delay is the hose connection; in the past 3-4 members of our crew would go on board the receiving vessel and help. Since a year ago this is not possible."