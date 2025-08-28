BUNKER JOBS: Propeller Fuels Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday August 28, 2025

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Propeller Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with strong sales, negotiation, supply chain management and contract management skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Identify and develop new business opportunities in the global marine fuel market
  • Build and maintain relationships with shipowners, charterers and operators
  • Stay updated on bunker market trends, pricing, and regulatory developments
  • Conduct marketing calls and travel to expand networks and enhance business prospects
  • Negotiate contracts, pricing, and terms with clients
  • Oversee operational aspects of bunker transactions, ensuring timely and efficient deliveries
  • Ensure compliance with international maritime regulations and company policies
  • Collaborate with internal teams and external stakeholders to optimize supply chain processes
  • Handle any additional responsibilities as required

