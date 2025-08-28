Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Propeller Fuels Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore
Thursday August 28, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with strong sales, negotiation, supply chain management and contract management skills. Image Credit: Propeller Fuels
Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Propeller Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with strong sales, negotiation, supply chain management and contract management skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Identify and develop new business opportunities in the global marine fuel market
- Build and maintain relationships with shipowners, charterers and operators
- Stay updated on bunker market trends, pricing, and regulatory developments
- Conduct marketing calls and travel to expand networks and enhance business prospects
- Negotiate contracts, pricing, and terms with clients
- Oversee operational aspects of bunker transactions, ensuring timely and efficient deliveries
- Ensure compliance with international maritime regulations and company policies
- Collaborate with internal teams and external stakeholders to optimize supply chain processes
- Handle any additional responsibilities as required
