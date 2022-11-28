K Line to Launch Ammonia-fuelled Bulker in 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bulker design. File Image / Pixabay.

Japan's K Line has got approval in principle (AiP) from a classification society for an ammonia-fuelled ship, the company has said.

As there are no international guidelines currently in place for the use of ammonia as bunker fuel alternative design approval will be sought for the project.

In the addition to K Line, the project's other partners are Itochu Corporation, Nihon Shipyard, Mitsui E&S Machinery and NS United Kaiun Kaisha.

"The acquisition of the AiP is an important milestone for the implementation of ammonia-fueled ships, a new challenge for the maritime industry, and also an important step toward the further promotion of the "Integrated Project" being facilitated by Itochu Corporation," a company statement said.

"K Line and partners will proceed with the development of the vessel based on the basic design for which the AiP has been obtained, and aims to take delivery of the vessel and begin its social implementation in 2026."

Japanese shipping company NYK has also completed a design for an LNG-fuelled ship that can be converted to using ammonia.