Tensions Rise in South China Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Philippine coast guard has accused Chinese vessels of firing water cannons and ramming resupply vessels and a coast guard ship on Sunday. Image Credit: Philippine Coast Guard

Tensions have risen in the South China Sea over a reported incident over the weekend between vessels operated by China and the Philippines in disputed waters.

The Philippine coast guard has accused Chinese vessels of firing water cannons and ramming resupply vessels and a coast guard ship on Sunday, causing serious engine damage to one, news agency Reuters reported.

China's coast guard accused a Philippine vessel of intentionally ramming its ship.

The Philippine supply ship that suffered engine damage, the M/L Kalayaan, has been towed to Palawan province by the coast guard.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea as its waters, a claim disputed by several other countries in the region.