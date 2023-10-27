Maritec: Low Flashpoint Bunkers in Singapore and Indonesia

by Maritec Pte Ltd

Image Credit: Maritec

Maritec Pte Ltd has tested three samples of VLSFO deliveries in Singapore with flashpoint as low as 54°C from different suppliers and barges as well as 11 samples (from the period of 5th September 2023 to 19th October 2023) of HSD and B35 deliveries in Indonesia with flashpoint as low as 41°C from mostly a single supplier.

SOLAS Chapter II-2, Part B, Reg. 4. Clause 2.1.1 states:

"The following limitations shall apply to the use of oil as fuel, except as otherwise permitted by this paragraph, no oil fuel with a flashpoint of less than 60°C shall be used."

Recommendations by CTI-Maritec

If your vessel has bunkered a low flashpoint fuel it is prudent to observe the below precautions:

Flame screens on tank vents should be maintained in good condition and there should be no sources of ignition in the vicinity of the vents. This will assist in safe natural ventilation of volatile components in the fuel

No Smoking, no naked flame and no hot work must be allowed at any areas near to tank air vents

Send additional tank(s) samples upon arrival in port to check the fuel properties and flash point results especially if there has been co-mingling of fuels in bunker tanks

If the vessel is out at sea it may be possible to obtain dispensation from your Flag State Administration up to next arrival port

Put the supplier on notice promptly and notify your P&I club

ISO 4259 interpretation for tested flashpoint temperature is not taken into consideration here as the safety of onboard crew and vessel is of higher precedence.

This document however does not reflect on the overall quality of fuel being supplied at Singapore, if you intend to bunker at this region please request for a Certificate of Quality prior to loading.

Maritec Pte Ltd can assist you in with further information on quality of bunkers tested in different regions. If you require any other information or assistance do not hesitate to contact us.

Website: https://www.maritec.com.sg

Email: admin@maritec.com.sg

Tel:+65 62718622