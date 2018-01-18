Sanchi Sinking: Four Oil Slicks Seen

Four oil slick spotted from Sanchi sinking (file image/pixabay)

The Panama-flagged oil tanker Sanchi that has sunk in the East China Sea is leaking oil.

Up to four oil slicks have been identified by the Chinese authorities dealing with the wreck, according to the BBC.

The ship's cargo of condensate is seen to be less of an environmental threat than the ship's bunker fuel, which is thought to be around 2,000 metric tonnes.

A rescue ship is attemtping to determine the source of the leak, the report said.

The tanker was involved in a collision with another ship. It burned for a week before sinking five days ago.