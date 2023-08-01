MPA Highlights Safety Training Needed Before First Methanol Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

crew were trained to use handheld thermal sensors, portable gas detectors and drones with thermal cameras to put out fires more effectively. Image Credit: MPA

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has highlighted the safety work it carried out before the world's largest bunkering hub saw its first supply of methanol as a marine fuel last week.

Because of methanol's low flashpoint of 11°C, and the clear flame it produces that is not always visible to the naked eye, crew were trained to use handheld thermal sensors, portable gas detectors and drones with thermal cameras to put out fires more effectively, MPA Chief Executive Eng Dih Teo said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"Our methanol bunkering preparations are an opportunity for our maritime ecosystem to raise competencies and the more prepared we are collectively, the higher our readiness to enable and support the global shipping community," he said.

"We have sought the feedback from mariners and crew involved and co developed the elements of the course.

"The safety of mariners, crew and the operation is critical and we have implemented a range of additional measures to support these operations.

"MPA staff have also gone through this training.

"The training will be enhanced further so that with better preparations, the risks can be reduced."

Singapore barge operator Hong Lam Marine carried out the city-state's first methanol bunker operation last week, supplying AP Moller-Maersk's new feeder vessel with about 300 mt of methanol.