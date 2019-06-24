Billions Bunker Group Boss Dies in Suspected Suicide

Kaohsiung. File Image / Pixabay

The head of Billions Bunker Group, Chen Shih-hsien, died Saturday after a suspected suicide bid saw him jump from a the sixth floor of a residential building in Kaohsiung's Yancheng District, local media reports.

The Taiwanese businessman was charged last year with violating sanctions and illegally delivering oil to North Korea.

Chen, who had his assets and company bank accounts frozen as part of the investigation, was recently sentenced to 119 days in jail, suspended for two years.

The Billions Bunker Group chartered vessel Lighthouse Winmore was suspected of transferring oil to a North Korean vessel at sea on several occasions.

Chen, who also attempted suicide last year, claimed that he was framed by China.