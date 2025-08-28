Asia/Pacific News
South Korea's First Biomethanol Plant Targets Shipping Demand
Biofriends CEO Wonjun Cho (left) and Cheongmyeong CEO Minsu Na (right). Image Credit: Biofriends
South Korean firms Biofriends and Cheongmyeong plan to build the country's first biomethanol plant, which will supply fuel for the domestic methanol-powered fleet.
According to the MoU signed, the companies will construct a facility capable of producing 60,000-80,000 mt/year of biomethanol, renewable energy firm Biofriends said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.
The production range was set following a feasibility study that assessed output between 45,000 and 100,000 mt/year.
The plant will use about 120,000 Nm3 of biogas per day from the biogas digester at Biofriends's Gunsan site as feedstock.
Initial biomethanol volumes will be directed to the domestic shipping sector, to strengthen the competitiveness of South Korea's shipbuilding and shipping industries while supporting the country's GHG reduction targets.
A portion of the output will also be converted into dimethyl ether (DME) for use in LPG–DME blended fuels.
"The success of Korea's first commercial-scale plant will go beyond mere technological verification and serve as an opportunity to create new markets," Na Min-soo, CEO of Cheongmyeong, said.
"It will be a turning point for leading the decarbonization of the shipping and energy industries while simultaneously securing ESG values and business growth."