Japan to Highlight Cleaner Fuels' Investment During G7 Presidency

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Japan: energy concerns. File Image / Pixabay.

Japan will stress the importance of investment in natural gas, liquefied natural gas as well as cleaner fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia during its presidency of the G7 this year, a senior energy official said on Tuesday.

Japan, president of the rich-country grouping for 2023, will hold a ministerial meeting on climate, energy and environment in the city of Sapporo on April 15-16, ahead of the main G7 summit in Hiroshima city on May 19-21, Reuters reports.

Japan expects global energy markets to remain tight for years and it would "emphasise investment into natural gas, LNG, hydrogen and ammonia", Takeshi Soda, director of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's petroleum and natural gas division, told a conference.