Sinopec Carries Out China's First Green Methanol Bunkering for Ro-Ro Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was bunkered with 300 mt of green methanol by Sinopec Fuel Sales Co. File Image / Pixabay

A dual-fuel Ro-Ro vessel was supplied with green methanol at Tianjin Port on Tuesday, marking China's first such bunkering operation for this ship type.

The CM Hong Kong was bunkered with 300 mt of green methanol by Sinopec Fuel Sales Co, according to a China Daily report on Tuesday.

The green methanol produced from waste tires and biomass was sourced from northern China's Inner Mongolia. It can reduce CO2 emissions by around 460 tonnes compared to conventional marine fuels.

The milestone comes as China accelerates its efforts to build methanol bunkering capacity.

Earlier this month, a Cosco container ship on the Yangtze River was supplied with 2,000 mt of methanol, underlining the country's push to scale up alternative fuel use in shipping.