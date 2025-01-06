BUNKER JOBS: Integr8 Fuels Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday January 6, 2025

Marine fuels firm Integr8 Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with one to five years of experience as a bunker trader and a strong track record in sales, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Conducting market research to identify prospective new customers and winning new business
  • Marketing Integr8 to 3rd party customers
  • Bunker sales for a range of third party customers
  • Planning ideal bunkering ports for the voyage the vessel is planning
  • Liaising daily with existing 3rd party customers
  • Liaising daily with suppliers
  • Maintaining and improving the Bunker Trading Platform
  • Man the broker/trading desk and liaise with customers, suppliers and transport companies
  • Handle and counter claims
  • Follow up on deals, customer payments, invoicing
  • Ad-hoc projects and tasks

For more information, click here.

