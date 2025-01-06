BUNKER JOBS: Integr8 Fuels Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuels firm Integr8 Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with one to five years of experience as a bunker trader and a strong track record in sales, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Conducting market research to identify prospective new customers and winning new business

Marketing Integr8 to 3rd party customers

Bunker sales for a range of third party customers

Planning ideal bunkering ports for the voyage the vessel is planning

Liaising daily with existing 3rd party customers

Liaising daily with suppliers

Maintaining and improving the Bunker Trading Platform

Man the broker/trading desk and liaise with customers, suppliers and transport companies

Handle and counter claims

Follow up on deals, customer payments, invoicing

Ad-hoc projects and tasks

