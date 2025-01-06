Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Integr8 Fuels Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore
Marine fuels firm Integr8 Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with one to five years of experience as a bunker trader and a strong track record in sales, it said in a job advertisement last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Conducting market research to identify prospective new customers and winning new business
- Marketing Integr8 to 3rd party customers
- Bunker sales for a range of third party customers
- Planning ideal bunkering ports for the voyage the vessel is planning
- Liaising daily with existing 3rd party customers
- Liaising daily with suppliers
- Maintaining and improving the Bunker Trading Platform
- Man the broker/trading desk and liaise with customers, suppliers and transport companies
- Handle and counter claims
- Follow up on deals, customer payments, invoicing
- Ad-hoc projects and tasks
