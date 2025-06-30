Asia/Pacific News
MOL Takes On B30 Biofuel in First Trial for Japanese Power Firm
The firm bunkered its vessel with B30 marine biofuel at Yeosu Port in South Korea. Image Credit: MOL
Japanese shipping company MOL has bunkered one of its vessels with B30 marine biofuel in South Korea, marking the first time the blend has been used in a trial for a Japanese power utility firm.
The MOL-operated coal carrier Hokulink took on the B30 blend at Yeosu Port, the firm said in a statement on Friday.
The vessel, which transports coal for Hokuriku Electric Power Company, has now embarked on a technical trial voyage using the biofuel.
The ISCC-EU-certified blend is made up of 30% sustainable waste-based biocomponent and 70% conventional marine fuel.
"It is expected to reduce CO2 emissions during navigation by approximately 30% compared to conventional fossil fuels," MOL said.