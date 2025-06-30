MOL Takes On B30 Biofuel in First Trial for Japanese Power Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm bunkered its vessel with B30 marine biofuel at Yeosu Port in South Korea. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL has bunkered one of its vessels with B30 marine biofuel in South Korea, marking the first time the blend has been used in a trial for a Japanese power utility firm.

The MOL-operated coal carrier Hokulink took on the B30 blend at Yeosu Port, the firm said in a statement on Friday.

The vessel, which transports coal for Hokuriku Electric Power Company, has now embarked on a technical trial voyage using the biofuel.

The ISCC-EU-certified blend is made up of 30% sustainable waste-based biocomponent and 70% conventional marine fuel.

"It is expected to reduce CO2 emissions during navigation by approximately 30% compared to conventional fossil fuels," MOL said.