Singapore: Smart Port Challenge Announces Winners

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fuelsave: German start up. Image Credit / MPA

The authorities in Singapore have selected three winners for their Smart Port Challlenge, a scheme which aims to boost the involvment of technology firms in the running of the port.

The top three tech companies in this year's challenge were Fuelsave, BeeX and Vulcan AI.

With competing firms focusing on artificial intelligence, data analytics, Internet of Things and robotics, German outfit Fuelsave, which focuses on fuel efficiency, took the second prize.

Transport minister Chee Hong Tat said the competition was to support "technology start-ups to co-create solutions with the [maritime] industry, which can be exported world-wide".

The MPA is keen to develop partnerships with tech firms in the marine space.