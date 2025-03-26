Rux Energy Partners Bureau Veritas for Hydrogen Storage Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Representatives from Bureau Veritas and Rux Energy. Image Credit: Rux Energy

Australian hydrogen solution firm Rux Energy has signed an agreement with Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore to meet certification requirements for hydrogen storage systems used in sectors such as shipping and road transport.

Rux Energy uses specialised nanoporous materials for hydrogen storage, which is cost-effective and helps in safer transportation of hydrogen in ships, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

This helps in reducing hydrogen supply chain costs and improving storage efficiency at production sites.

Both companies will also support the development of hydrogen bunkering and shore power in major ports.

"BV is delighted to launch this project with Rux Energy, which we believe will be transformative for hydrogen bulk storage and distribution, Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said.

"It will also support the decarbonisation of heavy land transport and maritime sectors, bringing about a significant leap in safety and efficiency."