Malaysian Authority Detains Tanker for Alleged Anchoring Without Permission

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A tanker was detained for allegedly anchoring without permission and obstructing enforcement officers during inspection. Image Credit: MMEA

A Panama-registered tanker was detained by Malaysian authorities on Tuesday night for anchoring without permission.

The vessel had anchored 14.3 nautical miles off Penang waters, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a social media post on Wednesday.

The tanker was carrying gasoline and had 20 Chinese crew members on board, according to Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli, MMEA director for Penang.

"However, further inspection found the ship did not have permission to anchor from the Director of the Malaysian Marine Department," the director said.

He added that the vessel's captain and some crew members were uncooperative during the inspection, with officials reportedly being prevented from returning to their patrol vessel after boarding.

The case is now being investigated for offences related to unauthorised anchoring and obstruction of official duties.