Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Freight Investor Services Seeks Fuel Oil Broker in Singapore
Thursday December 21, 2023
The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: Freight Investor Services
Freight and commodity brokerage Freight Investor Services is seeking to hire a fuel oil broker in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with demonstrable experience in a broking environment and a deep understanding of price-risk management, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Promote FIS as a company; providing market intelligence and analysis to clients
- Arrange trades via voice broking on and behalf of clients for execution at relevant exchange
- Ensure all trades are executed on a non-advice / execution only basis
- Reconcile and enter trades in Trade Manager and/or relevant exchange as necessary
- Maintain and enhance existing client relationships, making regular contact and tracking daily trading activities
- Proactively solicit feedback from industry participants via trade calls, surveys, industry events, trade shows and conferences
- Produce a daily/weekly update of market prices, market direction for international desks
- On-board new clients following correct Compliance and Operations procedures
- Regularly assess client needs and financial conditions to identify internal cross-selling opportunities
- Understand the desk's business strategy; identify and seize new business opportunities relating to trends, future markets, products and clients
- Perform any other reasonable duties the company may require
For more information, click here.