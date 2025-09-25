Hong Kong Port Resumes Operations After Typhoon Ragasa Disruption

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hong Kong has resumed port operations after Typhoon Ragasa forced a temporary suspension. File Image / Pixabay

Port operations have returned to normal in Hong Kong following the passing of Typhoon Ragasa.

Oil terminal cargo operations and bunkering services were suspended on Wednesday due to severe weather conditions, according to a GAC Hot Port News notification.

"All typhoon signals in Hong Kong have today (25 September) been cancelled, and operations in the port have resumed as normal," GAC said in a update on Thursday.

Operations at major ports in Guangdong were suspended during the storm, according to reports, and it may take some time for them to fully resume operations.

With Hong Kong port activity resuming, bunkering services are expected to restart shortly, a source told Ship & Bunker.