Pirate Attacks Reported in Singapore Strait

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Attacks reported in Singapore Strait. File image/Pixabay.

Two ships plying the Singapore Strait experienced pirate attacks in the space of an hour, according to regional piracy reporting agency ReCAAP.

In one of the incidents engine spare parts were stolen. Both incidents took place on Sunday.

The attacks bring the total number of reported attacks in the Singapore Strait to six this year.

There were 83 incidents last year including 11 attempted pirate attacks.

The majority of these attacks were classed by ReCAAP as category four which means that the attackers were not armed and that no crew were hurt.