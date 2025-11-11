BUNKER JOBS: PIL Seeks Senior Marine Fuel Services Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least ten years of experience in marine fuels, bunkering or related sectors in shipping or energy. Image Credit: PIL

Shipping firm Pacific International Lines (PIL) is seeking to hire a senior marine fuel services manager in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least ten years of experience in marine fuels, bunkering or related sectors in shipping or energy, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and implement global strategies to optimize the procurement cost of fuels (conventional, LNG, etc.) and lubricants for the company's fleet, while ensuring secure, reliable, and compliant supply on a 24/7 basis

Monitor global fuel and lubricant markets, leveraging market intelligence and trends to inform strategy and procurement decisions

Identify and evaluate alternative bunker ports to strengthen supply chain robustness and mitigate risk exposure for the fleet

Provide periodic reports and updates to senior management on fuel procurement performance, market trends, risks, and cost optimization opportunities

Manage allocation and approval of term agreement volumes across the operated vessels to ensure efficient utilization

Negotiate commercial terms, contracts, and agreements to drive cost-effectiveness and long-term value creation

Oversee procurement of lubricants and other marine services for fleet operations in alignment with operational needs

Apply strategic vendor management principles, evaluating supplier performance, coverage, and compliance with company and industry standards

Build and sustain strong relationships with fuel suppliers, service providers, and key stakeholders to ensure reliable partnerships that support fleet operations

Collaborate closely with internal stakeholders (Operations, Fleet, Sustainability, Finance) to ensure alignment of procurement strategies with business objectives

Ensure adherence to all relevant regulations, including IMO and regional environmental requirements

Mitigate exposure to supply disruptions, price volatility, and counterparty risks through effective planning and controls

Maintain oversight of quality assurance in bunker procurement and fuel handling for the fleet

For more information, click here.