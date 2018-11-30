Singapore Aiming for 0.50%S Bunker Avails "Well in Advance" of IMO2020

Lion City getting ready for 2020. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) says it is working closely with the country's bunker suppliers to ensure there will be adequate supply of compliant fuel oil "well in advance" of the January 1, 2020 start date of the new global 0.50% sulfur cap.

A list of players able to supply compliant fuel will be made available by the middle of next year, MPA Chief Executive, Andrew Tan, said Friday at the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) Forum 2018.

The move is part of what Tan described as a "comprehensive action plan" the help prepare the industry for the IMO 2020 and minimize disruption.

Other measures include the publication of two technical guidance booklets, one for Singapore-registered ships and another one for ships calling at the Port of Singapore.

Those are available today in electronic form from the MPA website.

Another set of guidance will be published by the second quarter of 2019. That will detail Singapore's readiness for the IMO 2020 regulations, covering topics such as fuel availability in Singapore, reception facilities for scrubber residues, and enforcement measures.

Tan today also revealed from January 1, 2020 Singapore will ban the use of open-loop scrubbers in its waters.