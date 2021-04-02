China's CNOOC inks LNG Bunker Supply Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG supply pipe. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) this week announced it will supply gas bunkers for 50 upcoming LNG-fulled bulk carriers.

The single-fuelled vessels are being built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Ltd for Zhujiang Shipping.

The mix of 2,000 and 3,000 dwt vessels are expected to be delivered before the end of March 2022.

CNOOC is China leading importer of LNG and has been pushing for its use a bunker fuel, according to a report by Retuers.

LNG has enjoyed a period of growing interest in recent months with 273 LNG fuelled vessels currently on order, according to the latest data from gas-bunker advocates Society for Gas as Marine Fuel (SGMF).