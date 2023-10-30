Alleged Onboard Robbery Reported in Malacca Strait

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Malacca Strait lies between Sumatra and Malaysia. File Image / Pixabay.

An alleged case of sea robbery took place onboard a bulk carrier en route for Singapore, the Singapore port authorities have said.

The incident happened in the Malacca Strait outside Singapore's territorial waters.

The ship was directed to anchor off the westen part of Singapore to faciitate a search by the Police Coast Guard, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

Nothing was reported to be missing from the ship and the ship's master who was hurt in the incident was taken ashore for medical treatment.

The Malacca Strait is a busy shipping lane that separates the Indonesian island of Sumatra and Malaysia.