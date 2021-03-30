Japan Waives Port Fees for LNG- and Hydrogen-Fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Japan has been an enthusiastic proponent of alternative bunker fuels. File Image / Pixabay

Japan's government is seeking to encourage the development of alternative fuels for the shipping industry with reduced fees for vessels running on LNG and hydrogen.

Tokyo's port bureau plans to waive fees as of April 1 for LNG-fuelled ships and LNG bunker barges as well as ships fuelled by hydrogen and hydrogen fuel cells, price reporting agency Argus Media reported last week.

The fee waiver will last for five years. The fees are 1.35 yen per gross tonne for coastal vessels larger than 700gt, and 2.70 yen/gt for ocean-going ships, Argus said.

Japan has been at the forefront of alternative fuels technology, with several joint industry projects coming together to develop ships that can run on alternative bunkers and the supply chains for their fuel.