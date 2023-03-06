Astomos, NYK Line Complete Biofule Bunker Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The trail took place using the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier Lycaste Peace. Image Credit: NYK

Astomos Energy Corporation (Astomos) and NYK Line are the latest firms to announce a successful trial of biofuel bunkers.

The test voyage was completed on February 26, 2023 as part of a demonstration project headed by Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), the pair said in a press release issued today.

The trail took place using the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier Lycaste Peace that is owned by NYK Line and chartered by Astomos.

The fuel tested was a 24% FAME bio blend that was bunkered in Singapore.

Like most biofuels, the bunkers used were 'drop in' meaning no modifications were needed to the vessel to facilitate their use.

Biofuel trials have become extremely commonplace of late, as they enable vessels to reduce their emissions footprint without significant capital expense or operational interruption.

The wider GCMD testing consortium consists of 19 industry partners and 13 vessels, including container ships, tankers, and bulk carriers, bunkering in five supply chains