Singapore: Consortium Targets Electric Harbour Craft

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Harbour craft. File Image / Pixabay.

A group of companies are working together to develop electric harbour craft for Singapore.

The consortium is led by vessel owner Cyan Renewables and includes partners ship builder Strategic Marine and class society Bureau Veritas Marine. Other participants are marine technology firms Sea Cabbie and Sea Forrest.

In July, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore called for proposals to design and promote the use of electric harbour craft within port waters. The number of harbour craft operating in the port including bunker barges stands at around 1,600. New craft operating in the port from 2030 will have to have electric power.

According to a Consortium statement, its offer "is expected to significantly lower commercial barriers and reduce carbon emissions for electric harbour craft operations".

Among its proposals are the leasing of renewable vessels and a ride-hailing applicatin for the ordering of launch boats.

The initiative has the backing of Pacific International Lines. The deadline for proposals to go to the MPA is September 15.