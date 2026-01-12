Pinnacle Marine's Vessel Completes 1,000 Hours Trial Using B100 Biofuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The trial began in July 2025 and saw the harbour craft running exclusively on B100 marine biofuel throughout the test period. Image Credit: Pinnacle Marine

Singapore-based shipbuilding firm Pinnacle Marine's harbour craft has completed a 1,000-hour operational trial using B100 (100% biofuel) in Singapore waters.

The President 100 is operated by Prestige Ocean Pte and was powered entirely by B100 during the trial, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

Pinnacle Marine said the trial demonstrated that sustainable biofuels can be deployed as an immediate and commercially viable solution for the shipping industry's energy transition, rather than a longer-term prospect.

The trial began in July 2025 and aligns with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's push for a greener harbour craft fleet, which will require all new vessels operating in its waters to be fully electric, B100-capable, or compatible with net-zero fuels by 2030.