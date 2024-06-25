Singapore: Oil Spill Clean-up Operation 'Nearly Complete'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Singapore beach. File Image / Pixabay.

As part of ongoing clean up operation following an oil spill in Singapore harbour, the damaged bunker ship will have the remaining fuel oil onboard removed before being towed for repair.

The incident happened on June 14 when a dredger collided with the bunker tanker resulting in a ruptured cargo tank.

"The safe lightering of Marine Honour is expected to take one to two weeks as care is needed to ensure the stability of the vessel throughout the process," according to the Maritime and Port Authority

Ten days on from the incident and the MPA has reported that "the removal of bulk oil from th sea and each is nearly completed".

Although port operations remained unaffected, the spill the saw a spate of temporary beach closures. Around 550 metric tonnes of oil-soaked sand and debris have been collected from all affected beaches, the authority said.

The Marine Honour is owned and managed by Singapore-based Straits Bunkering, according to ship database equasis.