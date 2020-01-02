Singapore: New Bunker Tanker for Fratelli

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Emma Cosulich. Image Credit: Fratelli

Fratelli Cosulich says it has concluded the acquisition of a new bunker tanker for its operations in Singapore.

The 8,000 DWT vessel, Emma Cosulich, was built in 2018, and joins the supplier's five other owned vessels in the world's biggest bunkering port:

Maria Cosulich (7032 DWT)

Teresa Cosulich (6956 DWT)

Luisella Cosulich (3970 DWT)

Patrizia Cosulich (7014 DWT)

Cecilia Cosulich (6508 DWT)

Emma Cosulich (8000 DWT)

"Emma Cosulich with its 8.000 DWT has joined our 6-strong fleet and will allow us to target ambitious objectives in 2020. As 2019 draws to a closure, we will continue to focus on satisfying our customers and anticipating their needs," the firm said in a note on its official LinkedIn page.

Fratelli Cosulich SpA was recently named as one the Top 10 most important suppliers for 2020.