New Report Provides Insight into the World's Top 10 Bunker Suppliers for 2020

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new report has been jointly produced by Ship & Bunker and SeaCred. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Ship & Bunker and SeaCred today have jointly released a new industry report, The Top 10 Bunker Suppliers for 2020, that provides critical insight into the key bunker industry players for 2020.

"With the start of IMO2020 just weeks away, the bunker sector is entering new territory. This report gives readers insight, market context and outlook for the world's dominant bunker players at this defining moment in the history of the industry," says SeaCred founder Jason Silber.

The report is relevant for anyone looking to get a better understanding of the key bunker players for 2020, and covers ten suppliers that together are responsible for one third of global bunker sales volume: Bunker Holding, Cockett Marine Oil, Fratelli Cosulich SpA, GP Global, Minerva Bunkering, Monjasa, OceanConnect Marine, Peninsula Petroleum, Trafigura, and World Fuel Services.

"The Top 10 Report will be an important reference source for us as we navigate the new pricing climate of IMO2020," said Frank Dahan, Senior Strategic Sourcing, Fuel & Corporate at The CSL Group Inc.

The new rules are not only creating a new dynamic for existing players, IMO2020 means bunkers are also attracting the attention of those previously involved only in the wider energy markets.

"The Top 10 report provides traders and brokers a valuable overview of key bunker firms at this critical juncture," said Jesse Axelrod, Managing Partner, Axelrod Energy Projects.

The report consists of 10 individual Know Your Counterparty (KYC) reports, one for each of what the authors rank as the most important bunker suppliers for 2020, plus an overview of the wider market.

Each individual company KYC report contains:

Company Profile

Bunker Sales Volumes

Outlook for 2020

Financial Condition

Corporate Details & Key People

"The Top 10 Bunker Suppliers for 2020 is very interesting and useful for a full picture of the market. Such information is not available to the public until now," says Fotini Karali, Bunker Manager for Pantheon Tankers Management.

The Top 10 Bunker Suppliers for 2020 is available as part of Ship & Bunker's new Bunker Intelligence stream of products.

For more information please visit: shipandbunker.com/bi/top10