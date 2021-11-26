LNG-Fuelled Bulkers Complete First Bunkering in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessels were bunkered at Zhongshan. File Image / Pixabay

Two LNG-fuelled bulk carriers being built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) have completed their first bunkering.

The 3,000 DWT Dafeng 3001 and the 2,000 DWT Zhongshe 2001 were delivered on November 2 and have subsequently been bunkered with natural gas for the first time, CSSC said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The vessels were bunkered at Zhongshan. Each of the ships has a range of up to 800 nautical miles after taking on 10 mt of LNG.

China expects inland LNG bunker fuel demand of more than 400,000 mt/year to emerge in Guangdong Province once the 'Green Pearl River' project is completed.