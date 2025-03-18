Dan-Bunkering Arranges Union Bulk's First Biofuel Stem in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dan-Bunkering arranged the delivery of 300 mt of a B24-VLSFO blend to the Blue Union Alpha on March 9. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Shipping firm Union Bulk has taken on its first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend in Singapore.

Dan-Bunkering arranged the delivery of 300 mt of a B24-VLSFO blend to the Blue Union Alpha on March 9, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The delivery was made at short notice.

"Dan-Bunkering's strength, in a case like this, comes from having spent a great amount time and resources in putting the necessary framework and biofuel supply team together, to support a first-time buyer like, in this case, Union Bulk," Michel Dominique Thomsen, commercial director at Dan-Bunkering, said in the statement.

"When we were called upon by Union Bulk for this task, we could jump into action immediately, schedule the delivery, and completed the ordering process with just a day's notice."