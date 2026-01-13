HMM to Assess the Performance of Wind Sail on Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Successful trials of the new wind-assisted propulsion system could lead to a wider installation across HMM’s fleet. Image Credit: HMM

South Korean shipping company HMM has fitted a wind-assisted propulsion system to one of its tankers to evaluate its efficiency in real-world conditions.

The 50,000 dwt MR tanker, Oriental Aquamarine, aims to evaluate the wind sail's performance over the next two years, HMM stated in a press release on Monday.

Based on the results, the company may consider expanding the installation of wind sails across its fleet.

Wind propulsion systems harness wind energy to supplement engine power and reduce overall bunker fuel consumption. Their suitability for being retrofitted onto existing vessels has contributed to a growing uptake among shipowners.

HMM expects the wind propulsion system could deliver bunker fuel savings ranging from 5% to 20%.

"Lower fuel consumption also reduces carbon emissions and supports compliance with key environmental regulations such as the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), Greenhouse Gas Fuel Intensity (GFI), and FuelEU Maritime," the company said.