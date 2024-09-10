BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with bunker sales experience and an outstanding network of clients in Asia. Image Credit: Gasoil Pte Ltd

An international marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment company Gasoil Pte Ltd highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on its website on Monday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with bunker sales experience and an outstanding network of clients in Asia.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Cultivate and expand relationships with existing clients and proactively identify and pursue new business opportunities globally

Taking care of the full cycle of client service, starting from the inquiries, and monitoring the whole process to making sure the payments paid in full

Active trading on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client

To keep up to date with market and industry changes and trends, as well as global regulatory changes

Have a sound understanding of the international bunker business, which includes ports, suppliers, owners, charterers, and regulations

New business development and networking is a key part of the role, as well as continuous market and opportunities search for the business expansion

Co-operating and supporting colleagues and clients from diverse backgrounds and cultures

