Maersk Provides Further Details on Hong Kong Bunker Spill

Oil spill in Hong Kong. File Image / Pixabay

Maersk has provided further details of the Sunday's bunker spill in Hong Kong involving Maersk Gateshead.

"We can confirm that on January 6, crew on our container vessel on deck during bunkering operations while at berth at Modern Terminal Limited in Hong Kong. Bunkering operations were ceased instantly and the leakage was stopped, however some of the oil spilled over the ship side into the water," the shipowner told Ship & Bunker.

"Hong Kong Marine Department and Environmental Protection Administration were informed immediately and clean-up operations carried on throughout the day, on vessel deck, hull and sea surface. Maersk Gateshead has suspended all cargo operations and is awaiting further instructions."

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, on Sunday images showing a large section of the box ship covered in oil were being widely circulated on social media.

"Maersk takes this incident very seriously. In coordination with relevant authorities an investigation into the circumstances behind the incident has been launched," Maersk added.

Maersk Gateshead is owned by A.P. Moller Maersk and has a nominal capacity of 4,340 TEU.

The vessel was built in 2002 and sails under Danish flag on the AC1 service.