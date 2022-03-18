'Momentum is Building' on Bunker Decarbonisation in Singapore: MPA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore has also noted significant developments in biofuel bunker sales since the start of 2022. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority sees building momentum for alternative bunker fuel sales in the city-state's waters after registering its first LNG bunker deliveries last year.

A total of 24 ship-to-ship LNG bunker deliveries were carried out in Singapore last year, Quah Ley Hoon, chief executive of the MPA, said at an industry event on Thursday. Singapore registered a total of 50,000 mt of LNG bunker sales in 2021.

"We have made promising progress," she said at the opening ceremony of Asia Pacific Maritime 2022.

"We are moving towards a multi-fuel bunkering transition, which means that Singapore, as a bunkering hub, needs to cater to the different types of fuels in the next few years.

"We are supporting different consortiums on Ammonia, and just welcomed a hydrogen-powered and zero-emission yacht in our waters last Thursday.

"Just last week, Minister for Transport Mr S Iswaran launched our Maritime Singapore Decarbonisation Blueprint: Working Towards 2050.

"This follows months of consultation with the industry, and arose from the recommendations of the International Advisory Panel.

"This Blueprint laid out ambitious targets and long-term strategies for maritime decarbonisation.

"This will be achieved through efforts such as R&D, future fuel adoption, and building partnerships in areas such as green finance.

"The momentum is building up."

Singapore has also noted significant developments in biofuel bunker sales since the start of 2022.